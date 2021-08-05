Mets issue storm alert for 14 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has put several regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

36 degrees Celsius heat wave is to linger in Almaty region on August 5. High fire hazard will persist in places.

Akomla and Atobe regions are to brace for occasional thunderstorm.

40-41 degrees Celsius heat wave, thunderstorm, and dust tides are predicted for the greater part of Atyrau region. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward is forecast in places. High fire hazard is to persist.

Occasional thunderstorm and hail are to hit East Kazakhstan region. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps is forecast here and there. High fire hazard will persist in the region’s Urdzhar district.

Mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to brace for thunderstorm and hail locally. Local dust storm and northeasterly wind blowing 15-20mps here and there are expected. The mercury will go up as high as 40 degrees Celsius. High fire hazard is to persist.

The north of West Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorm. Southwesterly, southerly wind, gusting up to 15-20mps during thunderstorm at daytime, is predicted. Temperature is expected to reach up to 37 degrees Celsius during the day. High fire hazard will persist locally.

Temperature is to hit 36 degrees Celsius locally in Karaganda region. High fire hazard is to persist in places.

Karaganda region is to brace in places for thunderstorm. Northeasterly wind turning southwestward reaching up to 15-20mps here and there locally is forecast. The mercury is predicted to go up as high as 38 degrees Celsius. High fire hazard will persist in the region’s south.

Northerly, northeasterly wind blowing up to 15-20mps here and there at daytime with dust tides is in store for Kyzylorda region. The region is to brace for heat wave. High fire hazard is to persist.

Mangistau region’s coastal areas are to expect fog.

Pavlodar region is to see occasional thunderstorm and northwesterly wind gusting up to 18mps during thunderstorm. Thunderstorm and northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 18mps during thunderstorm are in store in places for Pavlodar city in the morning and afternoon on August 5.

Thunderstorm is to batter North Kazakhstan region locally during the day. Occasional fog is forecast at night and in the morning.

Turkestan region is to expect dust tides and northeasterly wind at 15-20mps locally in the morning and afternoon. Temperature is to reach up to 41 degrees Celsius. High fire hazard is predicted to persist.