    16:08, 20 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Mets issue storm alert for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s state weather agency, has put three regions of Kazakhstan on a storm alert, Kazinform reports.

    Fog and black ice will persist in Kyzylorda region on January 21. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

    Slippery conditions will be observed on the roads in Kostanay region on January 20-21. Snowfall, blizzard and fog will descend on Kostanay regions on January 21. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog, blizzard and snowfall are expected in most parts of North Kazakhstan region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
