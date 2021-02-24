Mets issue storm alert for 3 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert will be in effect on February 25 in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Karaganda region is to expect occasional fog and ground blizzard. Westerly wind, reaching 15-20mps here and there, is predicted as well. Karaganda city is to brace for westerly wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps.

Blizzard is to batter Kyzylorda region in places at night and in the morning. Westerly, southwesterly wind, blowing 15-20mps locally, with gusts of up to 23mps is also forecast. Kyzylorda city is to expect blizzard at night as well as westerly, southwesterly wind, gusting up to 15-20mps.

Ground blizzard is in store for some areas of North Kazakhstan region. Northwesterly wind is expected to reach 15-20mps locally. Petropavlovsk city is to see ground blizzard as well as northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps.