Mets issue storm alert for 5 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for five regions of Kazakhstan for March 31, Kazinform reports.

The east of Aktobe region is to expect fog on March 31. Southerly, southeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north of the region at night.

The north of West Kazakhstan region is to see fog. Southerly, southwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the northeast at daytime.

Fog is to coat the city of Uralsk in the nighttime and morning.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect ice-slick as well as fog in the morning. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps at night.

Blizzard and ice-slick are in store for the north of Kostanay region. Fog is to coat the west and center of the region. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in most of the region at night and in the north and east at daytime. Kostanay city is to expect southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps at night.

The south, east, and west of Akmola region are to expect fog and ice-slick. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is reach up to 23mps in the north and east at night. Kokshetau city is to brace for southwesterly wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23mps at night.

Fog is to coat the south, northeast, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region in the nighttime and morning on March 31-April 2. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps reaching up to 23mps at times on March 31 is predicted in the southwest and northeast of the region. Taraz city is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning.



