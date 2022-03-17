Mets issue storm alert for 8 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The southeast of Akmola region is to brace for ground blizzard. Fog is to coat the northern part of the region in the nighttime and morning. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is forecast for the southeast of the region.

Aktobe region is to see ground blizzard in the east at night and fog in the south. Northeasterly wind turning northward with gusts of up to 16mps is predicted in the east.

Almaty region is to brace for heavy precipitation as rain and snow at times as well as fog in the Ile Alatau and Jetysu Alatau mountains. Kirgiz Alatau region is to brace for heavy precipitation and fog in places. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps in places reaching 23mps at times is forecast. Heavy precipitation and fog are also predicted in the Talas Alatau mountains. Northeasterly wind reaching 15-20mps in places forecast for Tarbagatai.

The north of West Kazakhstan region is to see fog, The city of Uralsk is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning.

Ground blizzard is to batter the center and east of Karaganda region. Northeasterly wind turning southwest gusting up to 15-20mps in the center and east at daytime is expected. The city of Karaganda is to expect ground blizzard. Zhezkazgan city is to see ground blizzard.

The south of Kostanay region is to expect ground blizzard. The north and east of the region is to brace for fog. Northeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the south of the region.

The north of Kyzylorda region is to expect fog. Black ice is expected in the region's south at night. Northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps us predicted in the center.

Fog is to coat the north of Mangistau region.



