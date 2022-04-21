Mets issue storm alert for 8 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for eight regions of Kazakhstan for April 22, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorms are to batter the north of Kyzylorda region on April 22. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the center of the region during the day.

The north and west of Karaganda region are to expect northwesterly wind turning northeastward with gusts of up to 15-20mps.

The southwest of West Kazakhstan region is to see fog in the nighttime and morning on April 22. Thunderstorms are to hit the northwest and west of the region at daytime. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the east during the day.

Atyrau region is to expect thunderstorms in the northeast during the day as well as 15-20mps wind in the northwest, north, west, and center. Atyrau city is to see northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-18mps at daytime.

Aktobe region is to see thunderstorms in the south during the day. Easterly, northeasterly wind is to gust up to 18mps in the north of the region.

Ice-slick and northwesterly wind at 15mps are in store for Kokshetau city, Akmola region, at night on Apirl 22.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see thunderstorms and squall. Easterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms.

The northeast of East Kazakhstan region is to expect heavy precipitation at night as well as heavy rain at daytime. Northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is predicted in the south and east of the region.