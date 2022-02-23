Mets issue storm alert for several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for several regions of Kazakhstan for February 24, Kazinform reports.

Akmola region's northern and western parts are to see ground blizzard and ice-slick in the morning and afternoon. Fog is predicted to coat the region's south and west in the nighttime and morning. Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the region's east is forecast for the northwest during the day.

Atyrau region is to brace for fog in the west, east, and center.

The north and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to expect fog. Northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the mountainous areas is forecast for the northeast.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for ice-slick in the north at night. The north and west of the region are to see fog.

Fog is in store for the west, north, and east of Karaganda region.

The northwest of Kostanay region is to brace for ground blizzard and ice-slick. The south and east of the region are to see fog. Southwesterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps is predicted.

The north of Kyzylorda region is to expect fog.

Pavlodar region is to see fog in the south.

The northeast, north, and west of North Kazakhstan region are to brace for ground blizzard and ice-slick. Fog is expected in the south of the region. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 25mps in the west is forecast for the north and west during the day.

Turkestan region is to expect fog in the south and mountainous areas in the nighttime and morning.



