    16:16, 07 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Mets issue storm warning for 4 regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning has been announced for Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Akmola regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    On July 8, thunderstorm is to hit locally Kostanay region. Fog is to blanket the region here and there at night and in the afternoon. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    On the same day, thunderstorm will also strike Akmola region. Kokshetau city is to expect thunderstorm in the afternoon of July 8. Probability of storm is 85-95%.

    In the afternoon of July 8-10, a heat wave of 40-42 degrees of Celsius can persist in West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

