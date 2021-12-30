EN
    18:41, 30 December 2021

    Mets issue storm warning for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued storm warning for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Biting frosts are forecast for norther regions of Kazakhstan for December 30.

    Akmola and East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan regions will wake up to foggy streets.

    Mercury will plummet to -21-26 degrees in the night in northwest of East Kazakhstan, to -33 degrees in the northeast of the region.


