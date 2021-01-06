EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:45, 06 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Mets issue storm warnings for 3 regions in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The three regions of Kazakhstan have been put on storm alert, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    On January 7, West Kazakhstan region is to brace for occasional fog and blizzard.

    Fog is to coat Uralsk city at night and in the morning.

    Severe frost, - 40 degrees Celsius in places, is to persist in East Kazakhstan region at night.

    Temperature is to drop to -37 degrees Celsius in some areas of Karaganda region at night of January 7-8. Probability of storm is 70-75%.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!