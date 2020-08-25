Mets issue storm warnings for 8 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued storm warnings for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

In the morning and afternoon of August 26, thunderstorm is to hit locally Kyzylorda region. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to roll through the region which is expected to blow 15-20 mps at day time. High fire hazard is to persist in the afternoon. Probability of storm is 90-100%.

Kostanay region is to see fog blanket here and there at night and in the morning. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Occasional showers are to fall in Tukestan region on August 26. Thunderstorm, squall and hail are to hit the region on the same day. Westerly wind which is expected to blow 15-20 mps here and there is also predicted. High fire hazard is to persist locally. Possibility of storm is 90-95%.

On August 26, thunderstorm, Shymkent city is to expect thunderstorm, squall as well as westerly wind at 15-20 mps.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for occasional thunderstorm, fog, squall and hail. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to roll through the region blowing 15-20 mps here and there at night and day time, gusting up to 25 mps in the afternoon.

Petropavlovsk city is to be hit by thunderstorm on August 26. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20 mps is forecast for the city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

In the morning and afternoon of August 26, heavy rain is forecast to fall locally in Zhambyl region. On August 26-27, occasional thunderstorm, hail, fog and northwesterly wind turning northeast and gusting up to 15-20 mps during thunderstorm are to hit the region. The same weather is forecast for Taraz city on August 26-27. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Occasional thunderstorm and hail are to hit Karaganda region on August 26. Wind is expected to blow north, northeast at 15-20 mps. High fire hazard is to persist in the region’s southwestern part. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

In the afternoon of August 26, Akmola region is to see occasional thunderstorm. Fog is to blanket the region here and there at night and in the morning. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20 mps is predicted for the region as well. On the same day, Kokshetau city is to be hit by occasional thunderstorm, and southwesterly and westerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.