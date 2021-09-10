EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:46, 10 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Mets issue three-day weather forecast for Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Met Office issued a three-day weather forecast for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Mets, the cyclone trough moving past is to dictate weather conditions in the greater part of the country over the weekend, causing rainfalls with dusty wind in the north, northwest, center, east, mountainous areas of the southeast and thunderstorm in the southeast and east.

    The cold anticyclone is predicted to shift from the areas of Moscow is to bring mostly no precipitation and temperatures below zero at night in the west, northwest, north, center, and east.

    Temperature is to range between -1 and 12 degrees Celsius at night and 20-30 degrees Celsius at daytime in the west. The northwest is to see temperature range between -3 and 10 degrees Celsius at night and 12-23 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    The northern and central parts are to see temperature range between -3 and 5 degrees Celsius at night and 10-20 degrees Celsius at daytime. The east is to see temperature range between -1 and 10 degrees Celsius at night and 10-20 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    Temperature is to stand at 4-15 degrees Celsius at night and 19-28 degrees Celsius at daytime in the south and southeast.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!