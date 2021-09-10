Mets issue three-day weather forecast for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Met Office issued a three-day weather forecast for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Mets, the cyclone trough moving past is to dictate weather conditions in the greater part of the country over the weekend, causing rainfalls with dusty wind in the north, northwest, center, east, mountainous areas of the southeast and thunderstorm in the southeast and east.

The cold anticyclone is predicted to shift from the areas of Moscow is to bring mostly no precipitation and temperatures below zero at night in the west, northwest, north, center, and east.

Temperature is to range between -1 and 12 degrees Celsius at night and 20-30 degrees Celsius at daytime in the west. The northwest is to see temperature range between -3 and 10 degrees Celsius at night and 12-23 degrees Celsius at daytime.

The northern and central parts are to see temperature range between -3 and 5 degrees Celsius at night and 10-20 degrees Celsius at daytime. The east is to see temperature range between -1 and 10 degrees Celsius at night and 10-20 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Temperature is to stand at 4-15 degrees Celsius at night and 19-28 degrees Celsius at daytime in the south and southeast.