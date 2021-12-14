EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:40, 14 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Mets issue weather advisory for several regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national weather agency has issued weather advisories for several regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected to blow in parts of Atyrau region on December 15.

    Blizzard and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for North Kazakhstan region.

    Akmola region will see blizzard and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

    Fog will blanket the south of Kyzylorda region.

    Fog and black ice are predicted in parts of Turkestan region.

    Fog, dust storm and southeasterly wind gusting up to 17-22 mps are forecast for Mangistau region.

    Blizzard and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will pound parts of Pavlodar region.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!