Mets issue weather forecast for Apr 18-20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air temperature will slightly rise in Kazakhstan over the next three days, Kazinform quotes Kazhydromet.

Heavy snow will batter the country’s east on April 18, downpours and snow will grip the southeast on April 18-19. Unsteady weather will persist throughout the greater part of Kazakhstan.

Air temperature will drop in the northern, eastern and central regions of Kazakhstan on April 18-20 at nighttime to -7-15 degrees Celsius. Ground frosts will form in the west, southwest, south and southeast at the night.