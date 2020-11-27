EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:09, 27 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Mets issue weather forecast for end of November in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The weather forecast for November 28-30 has been issued by the National Met Office Kazhydromet in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is to be under the influence of the southern cyclone in late November, bringing snow predicted to fall heavy in some areas as well as ice slick, blizzard, and strong wind.

    It is also expected a huge anticyclone to end precipitation and bring temperature drops.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!