Mets issue weather forecast for Jan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM January is the coldest month of the year. Kazhydromet issued weather forecast for Kazakhstan for January.

The advisory forecast for January 2021 expects several cold waves in the first and second decades. Air temperature is expected to drop in the second half of January with mercury predicted to plunge in the northern, central and eastern regions in the nighttime as low as to -25-35 degrees, locally -39 degrees Celsius, in the country’s west to drop to -20-27 degrees in the night while in southern and southeastern regions to -15-25 degrees, -30 degrees Celsius in the night.