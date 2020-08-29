Mets issue weather forecast for Kazakhstan Aug 29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The most parts of Kazakhstan are to see weather without precipitations. Thunderstorm is forecast to hit the east as well as the west at day time. Fog is to blanket here and there across the country. Strong wind, dust storm in the south and squall in the west are also forecast, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

In the afternoon of August 29, wind at 15-20 mps is to blow in West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions. Squall is forecast to hit West Kazakhstan region.

Turkestan region is to see wind blow 15-23 mps, as well as dust storm.

Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions are to brace for fog and wind at 15-20 mps.

Fog is to blanket here and there Akmola, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions at night and in the morning.

Heat wave is expected in the east of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard is to persist in Kyzylorda region as well as locally in Turkestan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Almaty regions, the south of West Kazakhstan region, and the southwest of Karaganda region.