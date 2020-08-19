Mets issue weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Aug 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for August 19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Unstable weather conditions are to linger in much of Kazakhstan, brining thunderstorms. The weather is to be without precipitations in the south and west of the country. Strong winds as well as fog, squall, and possible hail are to hit locally.

Wind at 15-20 mps to hit locally in Karaganda region, with gusts of up to 23 mps at day time. Squall and hail are also predicted. Akmola, Kostanay regions are to see fog to blanket here and there, squall, possible hail, as well as wind at 15-20 mps to blow locally at night time and in most parts of the region in the morning. Akmola region is to experience wind gusting up to 23 mps. Fog is to blanket North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning. Wind at 15-20 mps with gusts of up to 23 mps is also predicted to blow in the afternoon.

Pavlodar region is to see wind blowing 15-20 mps here and there as well as squall and possible hail. East Kazakhstan region is to expect wind at 15-20 mps to blow here and there and squall as well as hail is likely to occur. Fog is to blanket Aktobe region here and there at night and in the morning, with wind at 16 mps to blow at day time. Mangistau region is to see fog here and there.

High fire hazard is said to remain in most parts of Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty as well as in the east of Aktobe, the southwest of Karaganda region, the south of East Kazakhstan region, and West Kazakhstan region.