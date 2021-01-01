Mets issue weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Jan 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather in much of Kazakhstan is to be under the influence of the Northern anticyclone spur, bringing no precipitation. Snow is predicted to fall in places in the northern, northwestern, central, southeastern, and eastern parts due to the weather fronts. Occasional fog, strong wind as well as blizzard in the east are forecast as well, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, national weather forecaster, East Kazakhstan region is to brace for occasional fog and blizzard.

Fog as well as 15-20mps wind at daytime is predicted in some areas of Turkestan region.

Occasional fog is also predicted for Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

15-20mps wind is in to hit Mangistau region here and there.

Severe frost is to grip Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions locally at night.