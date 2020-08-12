EN
    12:45, 12 August 2020

    Mets issue weather forecast for next three days

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the next three days, August 13-15, the southern cyclone is said to shift to the northeastern regions of Kazakhstan brining unstable weather conditions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorms are to linger in most parts of Kazakhstan, which will be heavy in the west, northwest, northeast and east of the country. Cold fronts are to bring occasional squall, strong winds, and possible hail. Fog is to blanket northwest and north Kazakhstan. The southern part is said to see the weather without precipitation.


