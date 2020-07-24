EN
    16:45, 24 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Mets issue weather forecast for weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The northwest cyclone is to bring showers, heavy rainfalls here and there, and cool temperatures in the northern part of Kazakhstan Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Occasional thunderstorm, strong wind, and hail are to hit the country, with dust storm expected in the south of Kazakhstan, this weekend.

    The western part of the country is to enjoy the weather without precipitation due to a ridge of high pressure.


