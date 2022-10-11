EN
    20:41, 11 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Mets issue weather warning for 3 Kazakh rgns

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings have been issued in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

    15-20mps southwesterly wind is to blow in the south, north, and west of Atyrau region during the day.

    Zhetysu region’s northeast is to expect 15-20mps southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 25mps.

    West Kazakhstan region is to see southwesterly, southerly wind blowing 15-20mps in the southwest, southeast at daytime.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
