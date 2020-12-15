EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:36, 15 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Mets issue weather warning for Kazakhstan’s regions

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog is expected to blanket West Kazakhstan, Akmola regions today. High wind is to sweep through Akmola region locally.

    Fog is forecast to coat Turkestan region on December 15-17. Chances of storm are high.

    North Kazakhstan is set to face foggy weather on December 15-16. Strong wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s is expected to roll through the region locally. Chances of storm are high.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!