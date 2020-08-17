Mets issue weather warnings for Nur-Sultan, 12 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings for the capital of Nur-Sultan and 12 regions of Kazakhstan has been issued by Kazhydromet, Kazinform reports.

Nur-Sultan city is to be hit by thunderstorm, with southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Possibility of storm is 85-90%.

Akmola region is to see occasional thunderstorm, with wind to blow at 15-20 mps in the southwestern part. In Kokshetau city, occasional thunderstorm is forecast.

On August 17-18, occasional thunderstorm, squall are predicted as well as hail in the afternoon. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20 mps at day time. Aktobe city is to see thunderstorm in the afternoon.

On the same day, Zhambyl region is said to see thunderstorm, squall, hail as well as southwesterly wind at 15-20 mps turning northwest. Taraz city is to brace for occasional thunderstorm, squall, southwesterly wind turning northwest with gusts of up to 15-20 mps.

In the northern part of West Kazakhstan region, thunderstorm and hail are predicted. In the afternoon of August 17-18, northwesterly wind blowing 15-20 mps locally is expected. Uralsk city is to experience thunderstorm at night, with northwesterly wind gusting up to 18 mps at day time.

On August 17-18, Karaganda region is to be hit by thunderstorm, squall, hail as well as fog is predicted to blanket the region. Southwesterly, westerly wind blowing at 15-20 mps locally is expected. The region’s southern part is said to expect high fire hazard. Karaganda city is to be hit by thunderstorm at night. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20 mps. In Jezkazgan city, southwesterly, westerly wind is to blow up to 18 mps at day time.

Kostanay region is to brace for occasional thunderstorm, fog, squall and hail. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20 mps here and there. Kostanay city is to see thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon, while fog is to blanket the city at night and day time.

Westerly, northwesterly wind blowing 15-20 mps locally is to be expected in Kyzylorda region at day time. High fire danger is to remain through the region at day time.

Mangistau region is to see thunderstorm hit locally as well as northwesterly wind to blow 15-20 mps here and there at day time.

Pavlodar region is to be experience occasional thunderstorm and hail as well as south wind is said to blow 15-20 mps.

Occasional thunderstorm is to hit North Kazakhstan region as well as squall, hail in the afternoon. Fog is to blanket the region at night and in the morning. Southeasterly wind turning southwest is to blow 15-20 mps here and there. In Petropavlovsk city, thunderstorm is expected. Southeasterly wind turning southwest is to blow 15-20 mps.

Turkestan region is to see thunderstorm, westerly wind at 15-20 mps. High fire hazard is to remain locally.