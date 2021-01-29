EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:26, 29 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Mets issue weekend weather forecast for Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The January 30-February 1 weather forecast has been announced by Kazhydromet, National Met Office, Kazinform reports.

    It is predicted the weather fronts influence the weather in the northwestern, western, and southern regions of the country on January 30-February 1. Precipitation as rain and snow as well as strong wind is forecast as well.

    The rest sections of the country are to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. Some areas of the country are to see fog in places.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!