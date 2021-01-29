Mets issue weekend weather forecast for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The January 30-February 1 weather forecast has been announced by Kazhydromet, National Met Office, Kazinform reports.

It is predicted the weather fronts influence the weather in the northwestern, western, and southern regions of the country on January 30-February 1. Precipitation as rain and snow as well as strong wind is forecast as well.

The rest sections of the country are to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. Some areas of the country are to see fog in places.