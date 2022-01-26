EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:16, 26 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Mets issued storm alert for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for Turkestan, Aktobe and Zhambyl regions of Kazakhstan on January 27, Kazinform reports.

    Fog is expected in the south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region on January 27. Shymkent and Turkestan cites are to see fog in the nighttime and morning.

    The east of Aktobe region is to brace for fog.

    The north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl region is to expect fog on January 27-29. Fog is to coat Taraz city on January 27-29.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!