Mets issued weather forecast for 3 days ahead

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for the next three days, Kazinform reports.

The anticyclone shifting from the districts of Salekhard on January 14-15 will cause intermittent cessation of precipitations and a fall in air temperature in the most part of Kazakhstan. On January 16 mercury is expected to rise. Snow, rain, blizzard and fog, increase of wind and ice slick are forecast to grip Kazakhstan locally.