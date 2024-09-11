Mets issued weather forecast for Sep 11

Several regions of Kazakhstan are to brace today for rains, while mountainous districts are set to face rain and snow mixed. Fog is expected to blanket the country’s west, east and southeast, Kazinform news Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

The high fire threat is in effect in Ulytau, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

The extremely high fire hazard remains in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyk, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Abai, Zhetysu, Karaganda, and Almaty regions.