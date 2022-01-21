EN
    15:38, 21 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Mets issued weather forecast for weekend

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued weather forecast for Kazakhstan for January 22-24, Kazinform reports.

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy weather without precipitations. Fog will blanket Kazakhstan locally, the southern region will brace for ice-slick.

    The country’s west, southeast, east and the central part will observe precipitations and high wind up to 15-23 m/s.

    Mercury will rise -1-13 degrees Celsius during the day in the country’s west, -10-20 degrees in the north, northwest, -5-20 degrees in the east and central part, -5+5 degrees Celsius in the south and southeast.


