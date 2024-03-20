Mets issues Nauryz holiday weather forecast for Kazakhstan

The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 21-23, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Mets, an anticyclone spur is to influence the weather conditions during the holidays in the west and north of the country. Mostly weather with no precipitation and temperatures as low as -10-18 degrees Celsius in the nighttime and temperatures above zero in the daytime are predicted.

A cyclone moving eastward with a large amount of moisture is to bring rain, predicted to be heavy at times, to the central, southern and eastern regions of the country. Very heavy precipitation as rain and snow and high wind are expected in the mountainous areas of the regions.

The country is to brace for fog and black ice as well.