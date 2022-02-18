Mets: Kazakh capital, 4 regions on weather alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists issued weather advisory for the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and four regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog is forecast to blanket the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, at night and early in the morning on 19 February.

Parts of Akmola, Aktobe and Turkestan regions will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning as well.

Black ice and foggy conditions are expected in the northwest and north of West Kazakhstan region.

Southeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the area of Lake Alakol.

Earlier it was reported that a warm spell is predicted for Kazakhstan this weekend.