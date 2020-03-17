Mets predict black ice, fog and gusting wind in N Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued storm warning for the North Kazakhstan region for March 18-19, Kazinform reports.

Namely, the meteorological service forecasts black ice in some areas of the region on March 18. Fog will blanket the region on March 18-19. Gusts of western, southwestern wind will increase to 15-20mps and sometimes to 25mps.

The city of Petropavlovsk will be hit by a 15-20mps western and southwestern wind. Storm possibility is 90-95%.



