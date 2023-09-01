EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:11, 01 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Mets predict cool and rainy weekend

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first autumn weekend will be chilly and rainy in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Rainy and cold weather will grip Kazakhstan on September 2-4 bringing heavy rains to the northern, eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan. Rain and wet snow, thunderstorms, hail and high wind will batter mountainous districts in Zhetysu and Almaty regions. Air mercury will drop to 5-12 degrees Celsius at nighttime.

    Fog will blanket northwest, north of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!