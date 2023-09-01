Mets predict cool and rainy weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first autumn weekend will be chilly and rainy in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Rainy and cold weather will grip Kazakhstan on September 2-4 bringing heavy rains to the northern, eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan. Rain and wet snow, thunderstorms, hail and high wind will batter mountainous districts in Zhetysu and Almaty regions. Air mercury will drop to 5-12 degrees Celsius at nighttime.

Fog will blanket northwest, north of Kazakhstan.