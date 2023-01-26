Mets predict fair weather, no precipitation across Kazakhstan Jan 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of the country will remain under the impact of the anti-cyclone ridge due to which fair weather and no precipitation are forecast on Friday, January 27, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

The northern cyclone will affect northern regions only, with light snow, ground blizzard and high wind speed expected there.

Foggy conditions are predicted for western, northern and southern areas.

Nighttime temperatures will dip as low as -25°C in the north and east of Almaty region as well as in central, northern and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region.