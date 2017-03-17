Mets predict fog and strong wind Mar 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, mainly, snow is forecast today for the eastern, south-eastern and western parts of the country. Fog and strong wind are predicted too.

According to Kazhydromet, gusts of wind in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake in Almaty region will increase to 17-22m/s. Fog will blanket some areas in the daytime.

Fog is forecast also for Akmola, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. Wind speed in Zhambyl region and in the daytime in the East Kazakhstan region will rise to 15-20m/s.

Wind speed in the South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau and Aktobe regions will increase to 15-20m/s. Fog is expected in the South Kazakhstan region at night.