07:08, 30 January 2023 | GMT +6
Mets predict no precipitation across Kazakhstan Jan 30
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast across Kazakhstan on January 30, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.
Most areas of the country will remain under the impact of the anti-cyclone ridge, due to which no precipitation is expected today. Only northern regions will be under the influence of the northern cyclone trough, which will bring light snow. Fog will blanket western, northwestern, southern and southeastern regions.