EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:51, 30 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Mets predict precipitation in most regions Oct 30

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s meteorological service Kazhydromet forecasts unstable and rainy weather in most regions today. Heavy rains (rain and snow) will hit southeastern regions, Kazinform reports.

    No precipitation is predicted for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions only. Black ice, fog and strong wind are expected across the country.

    Astana – partly cloudy, light precipitation (rain and snow), wind speed 2-7m/s, -4-6°C at night, +2+4°C in the daytime.

    Almaty – partly cloudy, rain in the second half of the day, wind sped 3-8m/s, +4+6°C at night, +13+15°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent – partly cloudy, rain, heavy rain in the morning and in the daytime, wind speed 15-20m/s, +6+8°C at night, +10+12°C in the daytime.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!