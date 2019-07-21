Mets predict rains and thunderstorms in Kazakhstan Jul 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms and strong wind will hit major part of Kazakhstan on Sunday. Southern and western regions only will see sunny weather today. According to Kazhydromet, hail is possible in northern and eastern regions. Squall and fog will blanket some areas in northern Kazakhstan.

Some areas of Akmola, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions will see thunderstorm and gusting wind (15mps) today.

Wind speed in Aktobe, Kostanay regions will increase to 15-20mps. Thunderstorm and hail are forecast in Kostanay region.

A 15-20mps wind will hit Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Karaganda regions. Dust storm will hit Turkestan region and thunderstorm is predicted in Karaganda region.

Foggy and windy weather as well as thunderstorm are forecast in Pavlodar region.

Thunderstorm is expected in mountainous and piedmont areas of Almaty region.

Extremely hot weather is predicted in Almaty, Kyzylorda regions in the daytime. Heatwave will grip Turkestan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, and Karaganda regions.

High fire risk persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Atyrau regions.