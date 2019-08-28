EN
    12:38, 28 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Mets predict rainy end of summer in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Summer in Kazakhstan will end with rains and cold spell, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, atmospheric fronts in Western Siberia will affect the weather conditions in Kazakhstan. Therefore, rainy and cool weather will persist in the western and northern regions of our country.

    Rains with thunderstorms, strong gusty wind and drop in temperature to 2 ... 4 ° C below the long-term average values ​​are expected in the rest of Kazakhstan.

