Mets predict snowstorms and ice on Feb 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause snowfalls on most of the country's territory. No precipitation expected only in southern regions. Forecasters expect patchy fog, ice on the roads, blizzards and strong winds.

According to Kazhydromet, in Akmola region will see snowstorm, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s, sometimes 23-28 m/s.

In North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions snowstorm is expected in some places, roads will be icy and wind will reach 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s.

In Kostanay region wind speed will reach 15-25 m/s in some places. Forecasters expect snowstorm, fog and ice.

In some places of Karaganda region snowstorm, fog in the morning, strong winds over most of the night, during the day up to 15-20 m/s in places are expected.

In some places of East Kazakhstan region snowstorm, ice, strong wind up to 15-25 m/s.

In Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Almaty regions - patchy fog at night.

In Atyrau, South Kazakhstan oblasts the fog is expected in some places ice.

In some places of Zhambyl region - fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s during the day.

In West Kazakhstan region patchy fog, ice, wind strengthening to 15-20 m/s.

In Aktobe region also patchy fog, ice, wind gusts of 18 m/s, with drifting snow at night are expected.