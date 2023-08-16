Mets predict temperatures rise in Kazakhstan in next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Most of Kazakhstan is to expect gradual rise in temperature on August 16-18, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

According to Kazhydromet, due to fronts unstable weather is to linger in the greater part of the country, bringing thunderstorms and high winds.

Only the north, center, and south of the country are to enjoy weather with no precipitation. Temperatures are to rise gradually in most part of the country.