Mets predict unstable weather in Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts unstable weather with snow, snowstorm, fog, ice, strong winds in Kazakhstan on Monday with the movement of atmospheric fronts.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m/s (in places 23-28 m/s) with blizzard expected in Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

Winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Almaty region, in Zhalanashkol district up to 20-25 m/s. Patchy fog at night.

Fog will blanket some areas of Zhambyl region. Also black ice, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23 m/s are expected at night.

Patchy fog is expected in South-Kazakhstan region as well. Mets expect strong winds up to 15-20 m/s in the morning and afternoon with gusts up to 25 m/s.

In places of Atyrau region blizzard, black ice, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are predicted.

In places of East Kazakhstan and Kostanai regions - blizzard, strong wind up to 15-25 m/s.

In places of Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions - blizzard, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.

In places of Mangistau region - blizzard, fog, black ice, srong winds up to 15-20 m/s. In Karaganda region strong wind up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 25 m/s, blizzard, fog and black ice in places.