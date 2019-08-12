Mets predict unsteady weather in Kazakhstan Aug 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with frontal type precipitation will persist across Kazakhstan on August 12. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and gusting wind are forecast in some areas. Squall and hail are possible too.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorm, squall and dust storm will hit parts of Kyzylorda region. Wind speed in some areas will reach 15-20mps, sometimes 23mps.

Thunderstorm, squall, hail and a 15-22mps wind will batter some areas in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Aktobe regions.

A 15-20mps wind sometimes gusting to 25mps will strike North Kazakhstan region.

Gusting wind up to 15-20mps, sometimes to 23mps, as well as a dust storm will hit Mangistau region in the daytime.

Thunderstorm and a 15-20mps wind are expected in Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

Stiff wind up to 15-20mps is forecast in Zhambyl region, in the daytime in Turkestan region.

Wind speed in the area of Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will rise to 17-22mps.

Fervent heat is expected in the daytime in Almaty, Zhambyl, and Akmola regions and in some areas of Karaganda region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda regions and in some parts of Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.