Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan. Heavy precipitation will hit mountainous areas in the south of the country. No precipitation is expected in central and eastern regions only.

Fog and ice slick, as well as gusting wind are forecast across the republic.

Ground blizzard will hit northwestern and northern regions.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will batter mountainous areas of Turkistan region.