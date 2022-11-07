EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:35, 07 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Mets predict unsteady weather with rain and snow Nov 7

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and snow is forecast almost in all the territory of Kazakhstan today. Heavy rain will batter southern regions. Foggy and windy conditions are predicted countrywide. Ground blizzard will hit northern Kazakhstan. Black ice is expected in northern, eastern and central areas, Kazhydromet says.

    Heavy rain will hit mountainous and piedmont areas of Turkistan region in the morning and in the daytime.

    Astana: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 3-8m/s, -3-5°C at night, 0-2° during daylight hours.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 3-8m/s, -3-5°C at night, 0-2°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: cloudy, rain, heavy rain in the morning and in the daytime, wind speed 8-13°C, sometimes gusting to 15-20m/s, 8-10°C at night and in the daytime.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!