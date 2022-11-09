EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:30, 09 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Mets predict unsteady weather with snowfall in Kazakhstan Nov 10-12

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for Kazakhstan for November 10-12, Kazinform reports.

    «Atmospheric fronts will bring unsteady weather and snowfall to most parts of Kazakhstan in three days coming. No precipitation is forecast in southern regions only due to a high atmospheric pressure. Foggy and icy road conditions are expected countrywide. Ground blizzards will hit northern regions. No sharp temperature change is predicted,» a statement reads.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!