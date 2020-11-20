Mets predict weather without precipitation in Kazakhstan Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most of Kazakhstan. Snowfall will hit only the north and south of the country. Parts of Kazakhstan will see fog, gusty wind, and blizzard, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket portions of Almaty, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.