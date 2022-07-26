Mets put 11 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for 11 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The mercury is forecast to rise up to 36 degrees Celsius in the south of Abai region on July 27.

Akmola region is to see thunderstorms and hail in the west at night and in the west, north, and south at daytime on July 27. Southeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the northwest and east of the region. Kokshetau city is to expect thunderstorms and hail.

Aktobe region is to brace for thunderstorms and hail in the north and east at night as well as in the north and west at daytime. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps during thunderstorms. Aktobe city is to expect thunderstorms.

Zhetysu region is to see southeasterly wind predicted to gust up to 15-20mps in the east at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of the region.

The north and east of West Kazakhstan region are to expect thunderstorms and hail on July 27. Uralsk city is to see thunderstorms and hail at daytime.

Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are to batter the north, east, and south of Kostanay region. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north, east, and south. Kostanay city is to expect thunderstorms. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps at daytime.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for westerly, northwesterly wind at 15-20mps in the center at daytime. High fire hazard will persist in the greater part of the region and in Kyzylorda city.

Mangistau region is to expect thunderstorms in the north. Fog is to coat the region in the west in the nighttime and morning. The region's south is to brace for 38 degrees Celsius temperatures during the day. Aktau city is to see fog in the nighttime and morning on July 27.

Pavlodar region is to brace for thunderstorms in the west at daytime. Southeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms.

North Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorms in the southwest at night as well as in the north and west at daytime. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and west of the region at daytime.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for northwesterly wind at 15-20mps. High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of the region.



