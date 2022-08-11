Mets put 12 Kazakh regions on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for 12 regions of Kazakhstan for August 12, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorms and hail are to batter the north, east, west, and center of Akmola region during the day. Fog is to coat the region’s north and east in the nighttime and morning. Northerly, northwesterly wind is predicted. Gusts of up to 15-20mps are forecast for the north, west, and east during the day. Kokshetau city is to brace for thunderstorms during the day on August 12.

The north and east of Kostanay region are to expect thunderstorms. Fog is to coat the region’s north in the nighttime and morning. Northwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the north and east during the day. Kostanay city is to brace for thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for rains during the day. Thunderstorms and hail are to batter the region’s north, west, and east. Fog is to coat the north and east of the region in the nighttime and morning. Westerly, northwesterly wind is predicted. Gusts of up to 15-20mps are expect in the north, west, and east at daytime. Petropavlovsk city is to brace for thunderstorms during the day. Fog is to coat the city in the nighttime and morning. Westerly, northwesterly wind reaching 15-20mps during the day is forecast.

Thunderstorms are to hit the north and east of Karaganda region on August 12. Fog is to coat the region’s north and east in the nighttime and morning.

The south of Pavlodar region is to brace for heavy rains, thunderstorms, as well as fog at night. Northerly wind is to gust 15-20mps. Pavlodar city is to brace for thunderstorms.

The north and east of East Kazakhstan region are to expect heavy rains during the day. Thunderstorms are to batter the north and east at night as well as most parts during the day. Fog is to coat the region’s north and east at night. Hail Is to batter the north and east during the day. Northwesterly wind is predicted. 15-20mps gusts are forecast for the north, east, and center of the region at daytime. Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon.

Heavy rains are forecast for the north of Abai region during the day. Fog is to coat the region’s west and north at night. Thunderstorms and hail are to hit the north, west, and center during the day. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is forecast for the north, west, and center of the region. Semey city is to expect thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms are to hit the east of Aktobe region during the day. The southern part of the region is to brace for 35-36 degrees Celsius heat wave at daytime.

West Kazakhstan region is to expect 37 degrees Celsius temperatures at daytime. Uralsk city is to expect 35 degrees Celsius heat wave.

The mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to brace for thunderstorms. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the mountainous areas at night as well as at daytime on August 12, in the southwest, mountainous areas on August 13, and the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas on August 14. Taraz city is to brace for northwesterly wind reaching 15-20mps during the day on August 12-14.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect thunderstorms and squalls. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the west and mountainous areas during the day. Turkestan city is to see northeasterly wind at 15-20mps during the day.

Kyzylorda region is to see northerly, northeasterly wind. Gusts of up to 15-20mps are predicted in the center of the region during the day. High fire hazard is forecast for the greater part of the region as well as Kyzylorda city.