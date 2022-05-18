Mets put 14 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for 14 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are predicted in the north, west, and east of Akmola region. 15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 23-28mps as well as 30mps and over in the northeast at times during the day.

The west and north of Aktobe region are to brace for thunderstorms. Southwesterly, westerly is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and east of the region. The city of Aktobe is to see thunderstorms during the day. Southwesterlyt wind is to gust up to 15mps at daytime.

Almaty region is to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the north, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas. Southwesterly wind is to blo 15-20mps during thunderstorms reaching 24-29mps. The city of Talgykorgan is to expect thunderstorms. Southwesterly wind is to gust 15-20mps during thunderstorms.

Almaty city is to see thunderstorms at times. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15mps during thunderstorms.

The north, south, and center of East Kazakhstan region are to brace for thunderstorms and hail. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps in the north, south, and center of the region. The city of Ust-Kamenogorsk is to expect thunderstorms. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps. Semey city is to brace for thunderstorms. Southwesterly wind is to gust 15-20mps. High fire hazard will persist in Zharminsk district of the region.

Zhambyl region's south and mountainous areas are to see heavy rain at daytime. The south and mountainous areas of the region are to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Northwesterly wind turning northeastward is to reach 15-20mps in the southwest and northeast of the region.

The north and south of West Kazakhstan region are to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and northeast of the region during the day. The city of Uralsk is to see thunderstorms and hail during the day.

Karaganda region is to expect fog in the north and east at night. Southwesterly, westerly wind is predicted to gust 15-20mps in the north and west at daytime as well as blow 15-20mps in most parts gusting up to 23-28mps and reaching 30mps and over in the north during the day.

Kostanay region is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the west and north. 15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind is in store for the west at night as well as gust 23-28mps in most parts, reaching 30mps and over in the east, at daytime.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to expect northwesterly, northerly wind at 15-20mps at daytime. High fire hazard will persist in the center of the region as well as the city of Kyzylorda.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect thunderstorms at night. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps reaching up to 23mps at times during the day.

Pavlodar region is to expect heavy rain and fog in the west at night as well as hail at daytime. Westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps reaching up to 23mps in the west. The city of Pavlodar is to brace for westerly wind gusting up to 15-20mps during the day.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to see rain predicted to be heavy in the east during the day. The north, west, and east of the region are to expect thunderstorms, squalls, and hail. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 23-28mps, 30mps and over at times.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect thunderstorms and squalls. Easterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms.